ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lauded modern British architect Richard Rogers dies at 88

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Richard Rogers, the British architect who helped change the look of modern cities by putting features like elevators and air ducts on the outside of his buildings, has died at 88. Rogers burst into public view in 1972 when work began on the Pompidou Centre...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

The architect also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd’s of London building and the Senedd in Cardiff. Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88. Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Secret Resistance figure who fought the Nazis and inspired brother’s timeless scent: The incredible story of the real Miss Dior

One day in November 1941, Catherine Dior went to buy a radio in Cannes. The purchase was consequential: two years into World War II, France had fallen under German occupation. General Charles de Gaulle, a leader of the Resistance and future French president, was known to broadcast speeches from London, where he lived in exile. Owning a radio meant being able to listen to his addresses – and more generally to Radio Londres, a station operated from the BBC by members of the Resistance to their supporters in occupied France. In that radio shop, Catherine met Hervé des Charbonneries, an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title. Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status. Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied. In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rogers
Person
Renzo Piano
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The Queen's first Christmas guests revealed after last minute change

The Queen will be joined by a handful of family members this Christmas, it has been confirmed. A spokesperson for Clarence House announced that her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be among the guests this year. The royal couple will spend Christmas at...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Walking in the Air’ was written when composer was on brink of ‘collapse’

Howard Blake, the composer of the famous festive song “Walking in the Air”, has said he was on the brink of “collapse” when he wrote the tune.The song is best known as the soundtrack to the 1982 animated Raymong Briggs adaptation The Snowman.In a new interview with Metro, Blake said that his original idea for “Walking in the Air” was scrawled on the back of an envelope.At the time of conceiving the song, he said, he had been “too busy and I had a sort of collapse”.The composer added: “I had to get away from it all and think...
MUSIC
The Independent

Parents of missing music student Harvey Parker plead: ‘We just want him back for Christmas’

The parents of a gifted music student who went missing after a night out in London have said they “just want him back for Christmas”. Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen alone in the early hours of Friday morning leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Crossrailway station. CCTV footage from around 2.15am captured him entering nearby Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment. Calls to his mobile phone have gone unanswered and and the Metropolitan police have now said that they are conducting a search of the river Thames. In a statement, police said: “The search is being conducted on...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Uk#British#Ap#House Of Lords#Anglo#Yale University#Italian
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021 From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin's birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

The medics using poetry to battle the pandemic

A group of Irish medics have been prescribing themselves poetry, amid the stresses and strains of working at the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.Dr Stephen Hatton first thought about starting a poetry society in the depths of winter 2020, as cases began to soar.“It was a dark and wet winter,” Dr Hatton, who works at St James’s Hospital in Dublin said.I found great respite and relief in literature and poetry. I found the stuff that I was reading motivated me every day to keep going and keep tryingDr Stephen Hatton“Going to work every day was pretty grey, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

France Christmas in the ICU

COVID Christmas in French ICU: Fear, fatigue and loving care. The staff is tired, the omicron variant is bearing down and the intensive care unit beds are filling fast at a hospital in the French city of Marseille. The unit’s chief doctor is trying to keep his team members motivated as they spend another Christmas tending to patients on breathing machines. They decorated a fir tree in the corridor and seized a moment in between rounds for a communal Christmas Eve meal. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19 and allows families to visit gravely ill loved ones in the ICU. One patient spending the holidays there said he deeply regrets not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
World War II
Variety

U.K. Government Increases COVID-19 Emergency Arts, Culture Funding to $80 Million

The U.K. government has implemented further emergency funding to tide over arts, cultural and historical organizations impacted by the rising wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the new Omicron variant. £1.5 million ($2 million) support has also been announced for creative freelancers alongside a further £1.35 million ($1.8 million) contribution from the theatre sector. The emergency Culture Recovery Fund fund has been doubled from £30 million ($40 million) to £60 million ($80 million) in order to help institutions that have been forced to shut due to COVID-related staff absences or are struggling to stay afloat as citizens retreat indoors. Dozens...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand […]
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy