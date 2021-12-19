International Recap: USMNT 1 - 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Hey, since it’s Camp Candycane and what not, I guess I should open with a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Cause, uh, that’s about as sweet at this is going to get. January Camp is, of course, a long standing tradition in American soccer. It gives MLS-based players, who are on break for several months, a chance to get their fitness up and maybe even get a look from staff when they otherwise wouldn’t be called up. With a FIFA week at the end of January due to the condensed schedule, January camp got moved to December (though it sounds like there will be a second camp at the start of January, just without a match). This year, the USMNT capped off that camp with a match against Bosnia & Herzegovina. And like most of these off-season camps, the play felt thin, sort of stretched, like butter scraped over too much bread.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO