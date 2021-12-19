ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

International Recap: USMNT 1 - 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Josh Nye
thebentmusket.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was only one thing on the mind of head coach Gregg Berhalter as the United States prepared to host Bosnia & Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park, and that was to end 2021 on a positive note with a victory. Berhalter used a 4-3-3 formation in Saturday’s game...

www.thebentmusket.com

NBC Sports

Experimental, young USMNT beats Bosnia in friendly

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Bassett wrote down his two main goals for the USMNT two-week December camp and left them sitting on his bed so he would see them every day. “Make my debut, and score a goal,” Bassett recalled. The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids midfielder crossed off...
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

USA v Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2021 Friendly: What we Learned

Hey, since it’s Camp Candycane and what not, I guess I should open with a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Cause, uh, that’s about as sweet at this is going to get. January Camp is, of course, a long standing tradition in American soccer. It gives MLS-based players, who are on break for several months, a chance to get their fitness up and maybe even get a look from staff when they otherwise wouldn’t be called up. With a FIFA week at the end of January due to the condensed schedule, January camp got moved to December (though it sounds like there will be a second camp at the start of January, just without a match). This year, the USMNT capped off that camp with a match against Bosnia & Herzegovina. And like most of these off-season camps, the play felt thin, sort of stretched, like butter scraped over too much bread.
MLS
Person
Cole Bassett
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Brooks Lennon
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Johnny Cardoso
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
George Bello
Person
Ricardo Pepi
Person
Cade Cowell
sjearthquakes.com

Cowell, Yueill Represent Quakes in USMNT Win vs. Bosnia

On Saturday, December 18, two members of the San Jose Earthquakes helped the United States defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park. Jackson Yueill, 24, is an established player with the national team and Saturday marked his 16th senior cap. He played 27 minutes as a substitute. Cade Cowell, 18, is still breaking through on the international stage and the friendly was his historic first senior cap. He played the final 12 minutes as the U.S. pushed for the eventual game-winner.
MLS
thebentmusket.com

Revolution Recap: 2 Lletget 2 Quit

THE INTERNET — The Bent Musket is proud to announce that Revolution Recap is the official podcast of The Bent Musket. Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.
MLS
