Epic Games is currently offering free copies of Remnant: From the Ashes. For only one day, PC gamers can visit its EGS page and acquire their free copy. As with all EGS offers, this is a “free-to-own” and not a “free-to-play” offer. This basically means that once you acquire your free copy, you’ll be able to keep the game yours forever.

