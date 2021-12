The top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will face off for the first time on Sunday, but the No. 2 pick isn’t looking at as a chance to beat No. 1. Zach Wilson went to the Jets a pick after Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jaguars, so it is inevitable that the two players are going to be compared to one another for years to come. Right now, there isn’t much for either player to crow about as they have both struggled while leading two of the worst teams in the league back to the top of the draft order.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO