For the first time in a while, New Year's Eve may feel more like a glimmer of a regular celebration — and a powerful wave of hope for the future is sure to be present at any New Year's celebration this year. Your annual resolutions may feel different than before, and it's important to take stock of what's important in your life long before the (party!) clock strikes midnight on December 31. If there's anything that we've learned in 2021, it's not to take our health for granted; in 2022, a renewed focus on your own lifestyle and priorities may be top of mind.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO