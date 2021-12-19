NAACP wins lawsuit against USPS

Some lawsuits challenging the controversial abortion law in Texas can move forward. That’s the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices did not rule on the constitutionality of the state law. It prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say the law is a near-total ban on abortion in the Lone Star State, arguing that many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. The Supreme Court will rule on a broader abortion case from Mississippi in the late spring or early summer. That case goes to the heart of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that led to the legalization of abortion across the U.S. The ruling came down in 1973.

