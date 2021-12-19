ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudan coup: Thousands protest on uprising anniversary

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople across Sudan have joined mass protests over the military's takeover, as they mark the third anniversary of a popular uprising. Hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Khartoum, where security forces responded with tear gas. Demonstrations in 2019 led to the overthrow of Sudan's long-term authoritarian President Omar...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Thousands march in Sudan in anti-coup rallies

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Witnesses said crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite a heavy deployment by the security forces, who had blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of the planned protests. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos". Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace in Khartoum, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan coup: Military cuts internet services ahead of planned protests

Sudan's military government has restricted internet services in the capital Khartoum amid calls for mass anti-coup demonstrations, reports say. Several bridges have also been closed and protesters have been warned against creating any disturbances. Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched through Khartoum demanding civilian rule be restored after...
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Sudan tightens security ahead of more anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have tightened security across the capital of Khartoum ahead of protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the country’s pro-democracy movement. Troops deployed across the city on Saturday and closed almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Metro International

Security forces fire tear gas at post-coup protesters in Sudan’s Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and used stun grenades to try and break up demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of people in the capital Khartoum on Sunday over the Oct. 25 military coup. Protests against the coup have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Libyans voice anger at derailed election as disputes rumble on

Libyans have voiced their anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead.The election was part of a UN-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this year as steps towards ending the decade of chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.In Benghazi, Wahbi Tarkhan, 81, said he and his wife had both registered for the election and were disappointed by the collapse of the process.“We were eagerly waiting for this day in our minds,” he said.Earlier this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Governor of Iraq's Najaf resigns after protests

The governor of Iraq's Najaf province resigned on Friday, a day after another governor also quit following demonstrations against living conditions and corruption. Louai al-Yasseri resigned from his leadership in Najaf, in central Iraq, a day after the governor of Nasiriyah province in the south quit following the violent suppression of protesters.
PROTESTS
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
The Independent

Myanmar army airstrikes send hundreds fleeing into Thailand

Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday. Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army. The most recent clashes were triggered by a raid last...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

