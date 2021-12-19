Sudan coup: Thousands protest on uprising anniversary

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Witnesses said crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite a heavy deployment by the security forces, who had blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of the planned protests. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos". Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace in Khartoum, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.

