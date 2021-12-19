Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals about to end at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year.

In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s best deals are somehow back at Amazon right now!

You can score brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 instead of $249. Or, you can get AirPods 2 for just $89.99. The #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is down to $19.95, an all-time low price. And insanely comfy Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 109,000 5-star reviews are just $18 each.

But the sale you really need to see brings back all the best Black Friday Alexa device deals from last month. And here, we’ll showcase five particularly impressive deals that you really don’t want to miss. The only issue it that all of these deals appear to be ending soon. That means this could be your last chance of 2021 to save big on these awesome best-sellers!

Black Friday Alexa device deals have returned

Did you know that there’s an Amazon device deals page hidden on the company’s site? It’s not easy to find unless you know where to look. But now that you know about it, you should definitely keep it in mind.

Head there right now and you’ll see more than 70 different deals on various Amazon devices. And yes, several of them are Black Friday Alexa device deals that have returned from last month.

Definitely check out all of those awesome sales. And do it soon, because so many of them are scheduled to end this weekend. Out of all of them, however, there are a few particularly good deals that we want to highlight.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

It also costs so much less, especially while so many Black Friday Alexa device deals are back!

With a retail price of just $60, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is one of the most affordable smart thermostats of all time. It lets you control the heat and air conditioning in your house using a smartphone or Alexa voice commands. Pick one up today, and you can snag it for just $47.99. That’s an all-time low price, and it’s an incredible value.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & smart bulb bundle – the best Black Friday Alexa device deal

If you ask us, there’s one sale that stands out as the very best Black Friday Alexa device deal of 2021. And now, it has somehow returned to Amazon!

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) sells for $40 now that the 4th Gen model has taken the $50 slot. Then, the best-selling Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb retails for $15. That’s $55 combined, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see that the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb bundle is on sale for just $34.98! That’s a savings of $20 and it’s obviously an all-time low price.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) & smart bulb bundle

If the deal above looks appealing but you want better sound quality, we’ve got you covered. Instead of the 3rd Gen model, you can score a deep discount on the Echo Dot (4th Gen) & Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb bundle.

This bundle retails for $65 and it includes the new and improved 4th-generation Echo Dot smart speaker. You get the same great access to Alexa, but with dramatically improved sound quality. On top of that, the 4th Gen model has better microphones so your Dot will hear you from anywhere in the room.

Dash Smart Shelf – the Black Friday Alexa device deal you didn’t know about

Unless you’ve seen us recommend it before, there’s a good chance you’ve never even heard of the Dash Smart Shelf. Luckily for you, we’re here to remedy that.

Do you remember Amazon’s Dash Buttons? These little gadgets were awesome. You just put one in your house next to anything that needs to be replenished regularly. For example, you could put one next to the coffee pods in your cabinet. Then, when you run low on coffee pods, just tap the button and Alexa will order more for you.

As cool as Dash Buttons were, they’ve been discontinued. That’s okay though because the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf is an amazing replacement.

You don’t even need to push a button anymore! The shelf monitors the weight of whatever product you keep on top. When you’re running low, the Dash Smart Shelf knows it and reorders on your behalf using Alexa. How cool is that?!

The shelf comes in three sizes and they’re all on sale right now for $14.99. This is an amazing Black Friday Alexa device deal and we can’t believe it’s back for Christmas 2021!

Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit & Echo Show 5 bundle

Last but certainly not least, we have the ultimate home security bundle. Hurry and you can snag a Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit & Echo Show 5 bundle for just $109.99.

This isn’t just an all-time low price, mind you. It’s a $265 bundle that’s on sale right now for just $110. That’s a massive $155 discount, which is a savings of more than 50%. If that’s not an amazing Black Friday Alexa device deal, we don’t know what is!

Of note, this sale just came back after disappearing on Black Friday 2021. We have no idea how much longer it’ll be around, so grab one while you still can.

