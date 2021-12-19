ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Saturday Night Live’: Paul Rudd’s Best Sketches, Ranked

By Emily Bernard
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth time’s the charm for Paul Rudd, who returned to host Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Charli XCX for the sketch show’s final episode of the year. Well…that was the plan. Due to a COVID outbreak in 30 Rock that infected several cast members as well as the overall spike...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'SNL' HomeGoods Sketch Shows What Grandmas Really Want for Christmas

Saturday Night Live had an interesting week that led to a strange Christmas episode for the live comedy show. When many cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the show decided to cancel their live audience and adjust who was doing the live performance. With host Paul Rudd, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club (a Saturday Night Live staple) and he was joined by Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che to show what sketches they did film beforehand and what sketches from Christmases past that people love.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sketch
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Niall Horan
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

Highlights from Billie Eilish’s turn as host on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Eilish did double duty as host and musical guest. Billie Eilish tried her hand at acting when she hosted last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Doubling as the musical guest for the evening, she giggled her way through each of her skits, but her charming and lovable personality made it work for her.
MUSIC
Vulture

Paul Rudd Joins SNL’s 5-Timers Club, Sort of

Last night’s Saturday Night Live monologue was neither live nor much of a monologue. Following Saturday’s announcement that last night’s show would forego its live audience and feature “limited cast and crew” due to the recent Omicron variant spike, the final episode of the season opened with a prerecorded slate starring Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, and host Paul Rudd. “I am extremely disappointed,” Rudd confessed, before Kenan Thompson presented him with his five-timers club jacket, adding, “Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Covid#Omicron#Nbc
Parade

Saturday Night Live Recap: Paul Rudd Gets His "Five-Timers" Jacket Despite Highly Unusual Pandemic Circumstances

Well, one thing is certain: this was a Saturday Night Live like no other! In the days (hours, even) leading up this week’s Saturday Night Live on NBC, no one knew what to expect—even more than is typical for the historic, long-running live telecast. As Omicron cases have risen in New York City, myriad live performances (including Broadway shows, Rockettes Christmas revues and more) have shuttered. As airtime for SNL loomed closer on Dec. 18, NBC dropped some bombshells: first, news that there would be no live audience, for the first time in several months—then, mere hours before showtime, that musical guest Charli XCX was out, along with most of the cast and crew. The good news? Paul Rudd was still on as host (he last hosted in 2019 just as Avengers: Endgame stormed into theaters), joining the iconic “Five-Timers Club.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Forward

In Paul Rudd’s extreme disappointment, a universal philosophy for 2022

The most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live” revealed that Paul Rudd is not just the sexiest man alive in America in 2021, but also the savviest. Rudd was to be inducted into the “5-Timers Club” — those happy few who have hosted “SNL” five times. But with the Omicron variant sweeping across New York City, NBC announced shortly before curtain time that there would be no live audience. Yet the show would go on.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s Paul Rudd plays to empty ‘SNL‘ audience

Covid-19 is really ruining everything. Paul Rudd who was born in Passaic and spent most of his childhood in New Jersey had a great honor and a great disappointment Saturday night. He had been selected for a fifth time to host “SNL,” a pretty elite achievement. Only 21 others are members of the 5 Timers Club (people who hosted at least five times) with the king being Alec Baldwin with 17 under his belt. Others include Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Jonah Hill and Justin Timberlake just to name a few.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

'Elf' Cast and Character Guide (and Where They Are Now)

The hit holiday movie Elf came out in 2003. Feel old yet? If for some reason you are unfamiliar with this movie, this lovely Christmas tale follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a grown man who was raised by Santa (Ed Asner) and his elves in the North Pole after sneaking into Santa’s toy sack as a baby, who wants to track down and form a relationship with his biological father. Buddy is determined to track down his dad and forge a bond with him, his wife Emily (Mary Steenburgen), and son Michael (Daniel Tay) and spread Christmas cheer. Along the way, Buddy meets and befriends an assortment of interesting characters and gets involved in a number of tricky situations (escalators…enough said). The movie was written by David Berenbaum and directed by Jon Favreau and was released on November 7th in 2003. It remains one of the most beloved and funniest Christmas movies to date and somehow gets better with each viewing.
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL' Pays Homage to Christmas Classics in a Musical Pete Davidson Sketch

Saturday Night Live was a bit strange last night out of an abundance of caution. Rather than hold the live show with an audience and full cast, they canceled the majority of it and did an abridged version of the show that included sketches previously recorded and Christmas sketches from years past. But that means we did get some new sketches like "An Evening with Pete Davidson."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy