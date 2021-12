The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had clearly hit the foodservice sector hard, with many casualties since the start of the pandemic. Fast forward 18 months and with the industry coming back to life, operators are facing a new set of challenges. To remain viable and operate at an acceptable margin, foodservice operators must manage costs, simplify operations and potentially take some unprecedented steps to increase revenues. The New Normal may provide the permission for this, but will this be enough and can all businesses achieve this?

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO