RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas just days away, the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to rise in South Dakota. Today the state reported 11 more people with the virus died, including one person in their 30s and two people in their 50s. All together, the state has reported 115 deaths just this month alone. To give you some perspective, that’s more than five deaths per day.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO