Huber Heights Fire Division holding ‘letter to Santa’ drawing to win gift card

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division has organized a “letters to Santa” drawing that will give participants a chance to win a $25 gift card.

The event will be open until 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20th, the fire department said.

Those interested in participating in the drawing can drop off their letter to Santa at Station 22 on 7008 Brandt Pike, take a picture, then post it in the comment section on the department’s Facebook post here.

The department said there will be a total of four separate winners.

©2021 Cox Media Group