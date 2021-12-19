ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights Fire Division holding ‘letter to Santa’ drawing to win gift card

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qciQi_0dR2v4CE00

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division has organized a “letters to Santa” drawing that will give participants a chance to win a $25 gift card.

The event will be open until 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20th, the fire department said.

Those interested in participating in the drawing can drop off their letter to Santa at Station 22 on 7008 Brandt Pike, take a picture, then post it in the comment section on the department’s Facebook post here.

The department said there will be a total of four separate winners.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Greene County crews respond to detached garage fire

At around 1 a.m. crews in Greene County responded to a detached garage fire at 155 East Fairfield Pike in Yellow Springs. A medic was requested, although crews on the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic, said they do not see any injuries. The fire was described as fully engulfed...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy