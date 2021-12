Harvard University will go remote again in January due to the spread of the Omicron variant. “Please know that we do not take this step lightly,” university president Lawrence Bacow wrote in a memo to students and staff sent Saturday and obtained by The Post. “Public health experts anticipate the increase in COVID-19 cases to continue, driven by the Omicron variant, which we have now confirmed is already present in our campus community.”

