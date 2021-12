President Biden is Resisting Strict Mitigation Measures Over the Omicron Variant. COVID-19 is here to stay and Americans should not anticipate having their lives utterly upended once again, although Biden is still urging the people to take precautions for the safety of everybody. Furthermore, the United States has never had a nationwide lockdown compared to other countries. All governor that administrates every state in the United States made their resolution on the scope of restrictions to apply state by state. In addition, the government are suggesting everyone be fully vaccinated and get tested from time to time, using them as a justification for not requiring more stringent pandemic precautions, but there is no political support for anything tougher.

