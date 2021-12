The Harry Houdini of Chicago real estate is back in the spotlight. Veteran Chicago developer Michael Reschke, who earned the moniker from Crain’s in 1999 for his ability to survive precarious financial situations, is taking on what may be his biggest gamble yet in buying the James. R. Thompson Center, Crain’s reported. He’s buying it from the state and plans to update the building’s offices and potentially even convert the upper floors into a hotel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO