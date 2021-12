In 2022, the Fed will be the key drivers of the market as it tries to take a more hawkish stance. Michael Kramer is the founder of Mott Capital Management, a long-term thematic growth investor. Additionally, Michael is the creator of Reading The Markets and uses his more than 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader and portfolio manager to forecast market direction based on changes in the macro landscape. He also uses this same process to help position his long-thematic growth portfolio.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO