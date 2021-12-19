Analyzing Colts' snap counts from 27-17 win over Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are still flying high from their statement win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The victory was a big one for the Colts. They bested Bill Belichick for the first time since 2009 and proved this team has what it takes to compete and win against one of the top teams in the NFL.

Now, it’s time to take a quick look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 15 win.

Offense

Analysis

With QB Carson Wentz playing 100% of the snaps, the Colts officially give up their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

playing 100% of the snaps, the Colts officially give up their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Danny Pinter took over for C Ryan Kelly , who was inactive due to a tragic personal matter. The second-year lineman gave the Colts another solid outing.

took over for C , who was inactive due to a tragic personal matter. The second-year lineman gave the Colts another solid outing. RB Jonathan Taylor set another career-high by playing 98% of the snaps. Before Saturday night, he had never exceeded 84% of the snaps.

set another career-high by playing 98% of the snaps. Before Saturday night, he had never exceeded 84% of the snaps. Given the run-heavy game plan, TE Mo Alie-Cox also set a career-high by playing 77% of the snaps.

also set a career-high by playing 77% of the snaps. WR T.Y. Hilton didn’t see the field much, posting just a 27% snap share, which was fourth among wide receivers.

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis