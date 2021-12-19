ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from 27-17 win over Patriots

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are still flying high from their statement win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The victory was a big one for the Colts. They bested Bill Belichick for the first time since 2009 and proved this team has what it takes to compete and win against one of the top teams in the NFL.

Now, it’s time to take a quick look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 15 win.

Offense

Analysis

  • With QB Carson Wentz playing 100% of the snaps, the Colts officially give up their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
  • Danny Pinter took over for C Ryan Kelly, who was inactive due to a tragic personal matter. The second-year lineman gave the Colts another solid outing.
  • RB Jonathan Taylor set another career-high by playing 98% of the snaps. Before Saturday night, he had never exceeded 84% of the snaps.
  • Given the run-heavy game plan, TE Mo Alie-Cox also set a career-high by playing 77% of the snaps.
  • WR T.Y. Hilton didn’t see the field much, posting just a 27% snap share, which was fourth among wide receivers.

Defense & Special Teams

Analysis

  • At safety, it was all Khari Willis and Andrew Sendejo, both of which played over 95% of the snaps.
  • Xavier Rhodes led the cornerback room, outside of Kenny Moore, with a 78% snap share. Meanwhile, Rock Ya-Sin played 68% of the snaps with Isaiah Rodgers holding a 46% snap share.
  • DE Kemoko Turay saw the third-most snaps on the edge behind starters Kwity Paye and Al-Quadin Muhammad. His 40% snap share is his highest since Week 5.
  • On special teams, S George Odum (72%) led the way followed by LB Matthew Adams (68%), LB Zaire Franklin (64%), LB Jordan Glasgow (56%) and WR Ashton Dulin (54%).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

