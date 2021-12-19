ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Ryan Kelly missed Patriots game due to tragic personal matter

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was inactive for the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night due to a personal matter that reminds us some things are simply bigger than football.

Kelly was listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee/illness to begin the week. Then a “personal” tag was added on Thursday—the final day of practice for the week. Kelly was downgraded to out for the game on Saturday and now we know why.

Unfortunately, Kelly and his wife Emma lost their unborn child.

Those who have watched “Hard Knocks” will remember the gender reveal that Kelly and guard Mark Glowinski held at Lucas Oil Stadium during the season. The excitement he showed during that episode makes this even more heartbreaking.

Kelly’s wife, Emma, posted the poem “Little Butterfly” by Amy Farquhar on her Instagram story—a poem that aims to help those grieve from the loss of a baby.

While neither Kelly or the Colts have addressed the issue, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his condolences following the game when talking to the media on Saturday night.

“First of all, I’d like to extend my sympathy to Ryan (Kelly) and his family. Our hearts go out to him,” said Belichick.

Family is something that is always bigger than football, and hopefully Kelly takes the proper time to grieve with his family following this heartbreaking loss.

longhornMom28
2d ago

Yes condolences to ur family. I too had miscarriaged along time ago. Don’t give up 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

