Action RPG Dungeon Munchies Out Now On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 3 days ago

Chorus Worldwide Games and maJAJa have announced that Dungeon Munchies is now available on Nintendo Switch. In this side-scrolling action RPG, you have been revived in a massive underground complete and...

www.nintendo-insider.com

