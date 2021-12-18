Action RPG Dungeon Munchies Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Since the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service launched in 2018, it’s included a collection of classic games from the NES and SNES. Think of it as Nintendo’s old Virtual Console concept, but reborn as something sort of like Xbox Game Pass. Not all of the emulation is perfect, and some of the games that have been added to the lineup over the years have been unusual selections, but overall it’s added a lot of value to a service that exists mostly to let people play each other online. So when Nintendo added a number of Nintendo 64 games to an upcharged version of the service in October, you’d think fans would have been excited.

