ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republican governor says Trump reelection bid would be 'bad' for GOP and US

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caXox_0dR2sUzg00

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that a reelection bid by former President Trump would be "bad" for the GOP and the nation.

"Fox News Sunday" host Bret Baier asked Hogan if he believed that the Republican Party could win in 2024 with Trump as its nominee.

"I think that'd be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country. So I don't think he's gonna run, and I would — my advice be that he did not," Hogan said.

Hogan, who is currently serving his second term as governor and is barred from running for a third, was asked if he would consider running for the presidency regardless of whether Trump runs again.

"I'm gonna be governor until Jan. 23 [2023], and then I'm going to take a look at what the options are after that," he replied.

During his interview, Hogan also touched on issues his state is dealing with, including the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Maryland governor predicted that the new variant of concern will soon become the dominant strain in his state.

"I would say in the next couple of days omicron is going to be the dominant variant in our state, and we are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we've seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis," said Hogan. "But we don't expect it to last for long. We're hoping it starts to taper off fairly quickly, but we're facing a pretty rough time."

Comments / 40

Marble Sixty one
5d ago

Somebody need to sit trump down and tell him the truth. He has a higher chance of being incarcerated than returning to the Whitehouse. No one including the Republican establishment wants to deal with trump again and his liabilities.

Reply(3)
16
Donna Sullivan
5d ago

Well at least we hear from another Pub who speaks the truth for once...sure doesnt happen very often any longer.

Reply(2)
6
Brian Nervig
5d ago

Trump must be Arrested and Charged and Sentenced to life in prison

Reply(3)
8
Related
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
MSNBC

'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump calls McConnell 'disaster,' says GOP needs new leadership

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is a "disaster" and that the Republican Party is desperately in need of new leadership. During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that McConnell made a mistake by allowing President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law to pass in the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party
MSNBC

Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales

Rachel Maddow looks at signs that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly impotent as a political figure, with flaccid support among Republicans for his agitation against Mitch McConnell, squishy interest in his live events with disgraced former TV personality Bill O'Reilly, and an endorsement record that isn't standing up well in the heat of Republican primaries. Dec. 18, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump Republicans eager to dethrone McConnell as GOP leader

Mitch McConnell is facing a frontal assault from emboldened pro-Trump Republicans eager to unseat him as the Senate’s GOP leader. Why it matters: The Kentuckian has long been viewed as the most powerful Republican in Congress, a figure many in the party have feared turning into an enemy. His endurance has allowed him to reshape the Supreme Court and dictate much of the national political agenda for over a decade.
POTUS
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

421K+
Followers
51K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy