Republican governor says Trump reelection bid would be 'bad' for GOP and US

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that a reelection bid by former President Trump would be "bad" for the GOP and the nation.

"Fox News Sunday" host Bret Baier asked Hogan if he believed that the Republican Party could win in 2024 with Trump as its nominee.

"I think that'd be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country. So I don't think he's gonna run, and I would — my advice be that he did not," Hogan said.

Hogan, who is currently serving his second term as governor and is barred from running for a third, was asked if he would consider running for the presidency regardless of whether Trump runs again.

"I'm gonna be governor until Jan. 23 [2023], and then I'm going to take a look at what the options are after that," he replied.

During his interview, Hogan also touched on issues his state is dealing with, including the omicron variant of COVID-19. The Maryland governor predicted that the new variant of concern will soon become the dominant strain in his state.

"I would say in the next couple of days omicron is going to be the dominant variant in our state, and we are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we've seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis," said Hogan. "But we don't expect it to last for long. We're hoping it starts to taper off fairly quickly, but we're facing a pretty rough time."