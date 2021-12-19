ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fauci: Safe holiday travel is possible if people are ‘prudent’

By Shayna Greene
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrHni_0dR2rl0w00
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during Nov. 4 a Senate HELP Committee hearing | Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Anthony Fauci on Sunday assured people they can travel for the holiday season if they take every precaution but conceded that breakthrough cases are likely to happen.

“I think people just need to be prudent,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.“

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, went on to say that there is always an increased risk of infection when traveling but if people are vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask indoors and in crowded settings, they should be OK.

The CDC reported more than 150,000 new coronavirus cases at the end of last week.

The Omicron variant has proved more contagious than the Delta variant, spreading across the United States after being first detected in the country in California.

When asked to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement that Americans didn’t see the Delta or Omicron variants coming, Fauci clarified that the presence of variants was expected but the extent of the mutations now seen with the Omicron variant was not.

“I think that the vice president's statement was taken a bit out of context. I believe that the vice president was referring to the fact, if you look at the number of mutations in Omicron, it's unprecedented,” he said.

In the 2 1/2 months boosters have been available, almost 70 percent of U.S. adults have yet to get one. Fauci predicted that the nation will continue to see breakthrough infections but said getting the booster shot is people’s best chance at being protected.

Fauci reiterated that the biggest difference in terms of severity of a Covid infection is whether someone has been vaccinated and boosted or not vaccinated at all.

Comments / 15

Scott Dauzat
5d ago

he needs to shut his mouth before someone puts their foot in it , who he thinks he is trying to tell (the people)what to do

Reply(3)
7
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci: Vaccines Could Make Things Worse?

The novel coronavirus and its multiple variants are still freaking out the majority of the world these days, and the neverending discussions about the covid vaccines continue. Now, there’s a statement released by Anthony Fauci which makes people wonder. Check out the following video and tweet. Remember that this statement dates back to March 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Todd
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nbc#Senate Help Committee#Ap#Omicron#Americans#Covid
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
157K+
Followers
9K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy