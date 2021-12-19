ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers rally to clip Kraken, 5-3

By Field Level Media
gwinnettprepsports.com
 3 days ago

Warren Foegele scored twice, including a controversial go-ahead goal at 8:54 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-3 Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Colton Sceviour also scored, and Connor McDavid added an empty-netter for the Oilers, who won their second in a row following...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Oilers spoil Kraken return home, win 5-3

After a loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken returned home to face the Edmonton Oilers. Saturday evening. Seattle was on a bit of a skid after an emotional win in San Jose, Tuesday night, while the Oilers put a hurtin’ on the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights previous.
NHL
q13fox.com

Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

SEATTLE - Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Foegele
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Colton Sceviour
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Ryan Donato
Yardbarker

3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (Dec. 18). It was Edmonton’s second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak, and their first time winning in Seattle. There was a lot to be proud of for Edmonton, which snapped its slump...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Free Agents the Oilers Should Re-Sign

The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of upcoming free agent forwards that they will have to make a decision on before next season. Just about 30 games into the season, we’ve got a pretty good look at how each has performed and the team has started to judge who is worth keeping around for what kind of money and length.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Goaltender Stuart Skinner
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy