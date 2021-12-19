ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers rally to top Kraken after another early deficit

By The Associated Press
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two...

www.thescore.com

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (Dec. 18). It was Edmonton’s second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak, and their first time winning in Seattle. There was a lot to be proud of for Edmonton, which snapped its slump...
NHL
the-rink.com

RECAP: Oilers spoil Kraken return home, win 5-3

After a loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken returned home to face the Edmonton Oilers. Saturday evening. Seattle was on a bit of a skid after an emotional win in San Jose, Tuesday night, while the Oilers put a hurtin’ on the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights previous.
NHL
q13fox.com

Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

SEATTLE - Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Alex Tuch to fulfill dream by playing for Sabres: ‘Excited as anybody I’ve seen’

BUFFALO – What makes winger Alex Tuch’s passion for the Sabres so unique is that he possessed it long before the team acquired him Nov. 4. Tuch, 25, grew up in Baldwinsville, about 150 miles from KeyBank Center, rooting for his beloved Sabres. He attended games, owned jerseys and reveled in their success.
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL

