ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trump's Houston 'History Tour' Event Sees Closed Upper Section, More Empty Seats—Report

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Lots of room to spread out," tweeted Houston Chronicle journalist Jeremy Wallace, who Bill O'Reilly...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1154

gwalkerruns
5d ago

How mamy times do people want to hear the election was rigged, only he can save America, that his taxes are under audit, he has a great healthcare plan, and he can build a wall. Gets old.

Reply(165)
282
DRS
5d ago

No one cares what two time impeached, one term, worst President in US History, con man has to say! We’re still waiting on his proof from over a year ago!

Reply(88)
169
Henry
5d ago

wait you waiting for the proof of the election I'm still waiting for proof Trump had an infrastructure and healthcare plan he said he would release in a couple of weeks 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(22)
69
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Houston, TX
Government
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
684K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy