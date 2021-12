CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Merry Christmas to all! Hopefully, the merry will be restored to its rightful place this year as we gather once again. Years ago, minstrels and mummers brought the merriment as they sang and danced their way through town at Christmastime. Today, this tradition has been culturally adapted, as the colonists preferred a more reverent observance for such a religious day.

