Whether you include a generous dollop of it on your vanilla latte or use it to fervently garnish your favorite pudding, whipped cream is a favorite amongst those with a sweet tooth. Believe it or not, this delicate topping first graced it's pillowy presence back in the 16th century. It was referenced as "milk snow" back in the day for obvious reasons. If we're talking about bare bone basics, whipped cream translates to heavy cream beaten until it's light as a feather. For a subtle touch of sweetness and added layer of depth, usually sugar and vanilla are added. However, if it's stored in a can (like it's presented at most stores), it's usually packaged with the propellant nitrous oxide so it's instantly whipped on the spot, emulating the texture of homemade whipped cream.

