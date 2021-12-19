ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Is in a Winter Wonderland: PHOTO

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
Jeremy Renner posts a beautiful image of a snowy Lake Tahoe. It looks like he’s walking in a Winter Wonderland.

Here at Outsider, we love the holiday season. What could be better than celebrating Christmas in an actual winter wonderland? This is what the “Mayor of Kingstown” star Jeremy Renner is doing for this year’s festivities.

Renner shares a beautiful image from Lake Tahoe on his Instagram page. Needless to say, it is a very snowy scene. Trees and mountains are covered in white, and we can see the blue lake from a distance. It looks like a Christmas card.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star wishes everyone a “wonderful weekend” and confirms his location with two hashtags: #renotahoe and #tahoelife. Fans and friends of Renner are wishing the actor a happy holiday.

“Magnificent! Enjoy!” Spotify host Allison Hagendorf writes.

“That view is amazing! Happy weekend” a fan says.

Jeremy Renner: Balancing Life and Work

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star is a versatile actor. From playing “Hawkeye” in multiple Marvel films to his present role as Mike McLusky, he has acting credits in both film and television. He talks about his “Mayor of Kingstown” character to The New York Times.

“He’s there to be the voice of reason — or reasonability, anyway — and then he’s there to clean up the messes of other people that have the ultimate say,” Renner says.

While he loves staying busy, it is grueling to be a full-time actor and a single father. Signing on to both “Mayor of Kingstown” and the mini-series “Hawkeye” around the same time, Renner traveled between New York, Atlanta, and Canada for a while. He says that if Marvel had not have given him time to see his daughter, he would have left the production. Father-daughter time is more important.

“I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” he says. Now, he sees his daughter every weekend after winning a tumultuous custody battle with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,'” he shares with PEOPLE.

“Mayor of Kingstown” and “Hawkeye”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3p3-F3RBonA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeremy Renner discusses his role in new Paramount+ drama "Mayor of Kingstown" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3p3-F3RBonA)

Renner loves being a part of both projects. This is because they bring different things to the table.

“Hawkeye” is “sweet, light fare,” Renner says. “There’s some heaviness to it, don’t get me wrong. But comparatively, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is going to hit people with a hammer.”

He hopes that the darker plot lines of “Mayor of Kingstown” do not discourage fans from watching.

“We’re not asking people to follow the bleakness — you follow the hope of the people who are trying to escape from this environment or make it better.”

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Teases All Out War in Upcoming Episode

The sixth episode of Mayor of Kingstown is the latest in the series and it promises to bring an all-out war that Mike might not be able to stop. This episode looks like it is going to be very intense. The prison is filled with a few thousand pissed-off inmates and they are looking to fight. Mike is getting deeper and deeper in trouble each episode. Now, it looks like things are boiling over and that could mean violence and likely death.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Florence Pugh Praises Jeremy Renner's Performance in Emotional Scene

The penultimate episode of Hawkeye, "Ronin," was released on Disney+ this week and had everything fun scenes to emotional ones. One such sad scene featured Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) visiting a memorial plaque dedicated to the original six Avengers who fought in the Battle of New York. The touching moment sees Clint speaking to Natasha Romanoff, who died in Avengers: Endgame, and telling her he's sorry for what he has to do. The episode also features Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) continuing her quest to kill Barton, who she blames for killing Natasha. Yelena might have some major beef with Clint, but Pugh is clearly a fan of Renner's. In fact, she took to Instagram yesterday to praise his performance in the scene.
Jeremy Renner
spoilertv.com

Mayor Of Kingstown - Renewed for a 2nd Season?

It seems that Paramount+ have quietly renewed Mayor Of Kingstown for a 2nd Season. Production Weekly is reporting Season 2 is under Active Development. We'll update with the official press release once it's released.
PIX11

Pha’rez Lass talks ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ on Paramount+

NEW YORK — Life behind bars is brought to life in the show “Mayor of Kingstown,” and keeping the peace in prison doesn’t come easily. Actor Pha’rez Lass joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the series and more. You can catch “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+. New episodes drop on Sundays.
lchaimmagazine.com

WINTER WONDERLAND FASHION SHOW

The Arc of San Diego is proud to present a spectacular philanthropic event taking place this holiday season, Winter Wonderland Fashion Show & Luncheon. You won’t want to miss this amazing runway show presented by Style Personality Leonard Simpson. This magnificent affair features some of the finest trends in style and directly benefits life-changing programs at The Arc of San Diego.
thecinemaholic.com

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

Episode 7, titled ‘Along Came a Spider,’ finds Kingstown on the brink of boiling tensions. Mike is forced to meet a dangerous acquaintance in an attempt to calm things down even as the situation in the prison threatens to become violent. The uneasy peace that the titular “Mayor” works so hard to maintain seems at its most fragile yet. If you think you might’ve missed some details of the episode, fear not! We’ve got your back. Let’s take another look at ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.
How ‘Gunsmoke’ Affected James Arness’ Personal Life and Marriage

We all know James Arness for his time on Gunsmoke. The actor rose to major fame thanks to the show that was once the most popular series on tv. After filming the 195th episode of the show back in 1980, Arness reflected on all of the ways Gunsmoke had impacted his life thus far. He spoke about material things of course, but bigger things too, like family and marriage. By this time, he had a 1000-acre ranch, a Thunderbird, a 40-foot boat, and even his own production company. He went on to inventory his family – which, by this time, consisted of three kids and no wife. In fact, he said he had everything but a wife. Introspectively, he said that was the high price to pay for everything that he had earned.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Ready for Christmas Day Liftoff

As NASA promised, after years waiting, the brand new James Webb Space Telescope is set for liftoff on Christmas Day. For now, it remains perched atop its rocket in French Guiana. Though with liftoff hours away, scientists and space lovers alike are more than ready to put this $10 billion piece of space equipment in orbit. From there, we can’t wait to see what new things we might learn.
‘Gold Rush’: Here’s How Much Parker Schnabel Pays His Crew

Last month, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel broke down how much he pays his crew when he shared details about the wages his gold miners take home. Fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality series know that gold mining can be a dangerous but lucrative business. Veteran mining legend Tony Beets is the highest-earning miner on the show and is worth $15 million. The young mining prodigy isn’t too far behind and is one of the show’s most successful miners. Schnabel himself is only 27 years old, and has led a crew in Alaska since he was a teenager. The young man is already worth $10 million early on in his career.
Wisconsin Interstate Closes: Icy Roads Cause 50-Car Pileup

Freezing rain left a lasting impact on an interstate in Wisconsin this week. Icy conditions leftover from the rain led to several crashes on I-94 involving several vehicles. Overall, officials said that 50 cars were involved in accidents. 20 people were injured in the crashes, but none had serious injuries. Thankfully, the Wisconsin State Patrol noted that there were no fatalities.
Matthew McConaughey Delivers Christmas Message at Surprise Charity Event Appearance

Actor Matthew McConaughey dropped by Channel Nine’s Carols By Candlelight in Australia to deliver a special Christmas message. “G’day, Australia,” said McConaughey. “I hope you’re enjoying Christmas Eve and Carols By Candlelight. And if you can, please donate to Vision Australia for all the wonderful work they do year0round. I hope you have a merry Christmas. Be sure to check out my new movie Sing 2 in cinemas this Boxing Day. I appreciate it.”
Massive Fire Kills At Least 39 Aboard a Ferry

Fires often devastate everything in their paths. Unfortunately, a recent fire on the water has left at least 39 people dead and countless more injured. The massive fire started aboard a crowded ferry early on Christmas Eve. At least 72 people experienced injuries from the blaze. The incident happened in...
