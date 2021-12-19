‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Is in a Winter Wonderland: PHOTO

Jeremy Renner posts a beautiful image of a snowy Lake Tahoe. It looks like he’s walking in a Winter Wonderland.

Here at Outsider, we love the holiday season. What could be better than celebrating Christmas in an actual winter wonderland? This is what the “Mayor of Kingstown” star Jeremy Renner is doing for this year’s festivities.

Renner shares a beautiful image from Lake Tahoe on his Instagram page. Needless to say, it is a very snowy scene. Trees and mountains are covered in white, and we can see the blue lake from a distance. It looks like a Christmas card.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star wishes everyone a “wonderful weekend” and confirms his location with two hashtags: #renotahoe and #tahoelife. Fans and friends of Renner are wishing the actor a happy holiday.

“Magnificent! Enjoy!” Spotify host Allison Hagendorf writes.

“That view is amazing! Happy weekend” a fan says.

Jeremy Renner: Balancing Life and Work

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star is a versatile actor. From playing “Hawkeye” in multiple Marvel films to his present role as Mike McLusky, he has acting credits in both film and television. He talks about his “Mayor of Kingstown” character to The New York Times.

“He’s there to be the voice of reason — or reasonability, anyway — and then he’s there to clean up the messes of other people that have the ultimate say,” Renner says.

While he loves staying busy, it is grueling to be a full-time actor and a single father. Signing on to both “Mayor of Kingstown” and the mini-series “Hawkeye” around the same time, Renner traveled between New York, Atlanta, and Canada for a while. He says that if Marvel had not have given him time to see his daughter, he would have left the production. Father-daughter time is more important.

“I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” he says. Now, he sees his daughter every weekend after winning a tumultuous custody battle with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,'” he shares with PEOPLE.

“Mayor of Kingstown” and “Hawkeye”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3p3-F3RBonA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeremy Renner discusses his role in new Paramount+ drama "Mayor of Kingstown" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3p3-F3RBonA)

Renner loves being a part of both projects. This is because they bring different things to the table.

“Hawkeye” is “sweet, light fare,” Renner says. “There’s some heaviness to it, don’t get me wrong. But comparatively, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is going to hit people with a hammer.”

He hopes that the darker plot lines of “Mayor of Kingstown” do not discourage fans from watching.

“We’re not asking people to follow the bleakness — you follow the hope of the people who are trying to escape from this environment or make it better.”