AJ Lee Gives Update On Her Netflix Film

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Mendez, perhaps better known to wrestling fans as AJ Lee, took to social media and announced that production on the film she helped write, Blade of the 47 Ronin, has wrapped up production. “We wrote a movie! And these superheroes just wrapped production! Thank you Universal1440, Tim Kwok,...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Boards Live-Action “Mega Man” Film?

Netflix is reportedly onboard the early in development live-action feature film adaptation of the classic Capcom video game series “Mega Man”. IGN reports that according to sources familiar with the project, the film is still very early in development and has yet to be confirmed. Rockman Corner first...
411mania.com

AJ Lee Says Blade of the 47 Ronin Filming Complete, Coming Next Year

The first film co-written by AJ Lee has completed filming and will hit Netflix next year. The WWE alumna posted to Instagram to note that Blade of the 47 Ronin, the sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves-led fantasy film 47 Ronin, has wrapped production. Lee wrote:. “We wrote a movie!...
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny share emotional message as they wrap filming

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared a message with fans after wrapping filming for this series. The stars of Channel 4's reality TV programme took to their joint Instagram page to announce they had finished filming their scenes. Season 18 of the popular show is currently on, with the final episodes due to air in January next year.
SPY

Should You Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online? This Fan Says 100% Yes

Like a lot of 90s kids who came of age in the aughts, I decorated my childhood bedroom with a Matrix movie poster. This Matrix poster, specifically. I’ve seen the original 1999 movie countless times, and I still debate the quality and meaning of the sequels with the childhood best friend I watched them with. (Hey, Brian, and Happy Birthday). Carrie-Anne Moss featured prominently in my adolescent fantasies. I thought the Will Ferrell parody of The Matrix Reloaded at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards was the height of comedy. Basically, I was like most teenage boys at the time, even if...
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
