As most people agree, the country lost a great man who won’t soon be forgotten when Sen. Robert Joseph Dole died recently. He was the kind of politician needed in Washington and in every nook and cranny across the country, one who was a leader and would listen to the other side, a politician who would compromise for the good of us all, and one who was not a divider and a braggart about himself. Nor did he complain about his physical condition that resulted from his serious wound in Italy during World War II.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO