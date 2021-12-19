ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voting rights deserve a majority vote, too

Daily Item
 2 days ago

Last week, the Senate figured out how to work around the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling by a majority vote. Yes, lawmakers said, there are Senate rules and practices, but when the moment demands, key legislation needs to come to a vote. Another crisis demands a similar response:...

BET

Stacey Abrams Seeks National Voting Rights Action Before 2022 Race

Stacey Abrams is gearing up for a second run at becoming governor of Georgia, but first, she wants Congress to get serious about federal voting rules. During an interview on Thursday (Dec.16) with The Associated Press, the southern politician pressed the importance of passing laws that would protect Americans’ right to vote.
Beaver County Times

Letter: Defend our voting rights

Three cheers for Gov. Wolf in joining with dozens of other state governors urging Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill. Let’s make sure Casey and Lamb stay on course. What’s just as important is backing Josh Shapiro to be our next governor. He’s done a good job beating back all the "Big Lie" GOP efforts to curb voting in the races to come. And do away with the stupid gerrymandered "barbell" district map that takes Beaver County through...
The Gainesville Sun

Democracy in the balance: Revise Senate filibuster to protect elections and voting rights

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Democrats try to grab power through election 'reform.' USA TODAY's Editorial Board has never favored setting aside the Senate filibuster. It is not that the parliamentary rule requiring 60 votes to advance legislation is somehow sacrosanct. After all, it's not in the...
Fremont Tribune

Biden vows voting rights fight at SC commencement

President Joe Biden has pledged to "keep up the fight" for stalled voting rights legislation as he addressed graduates at South Carolina State University, a historically Black school in Orangeburg. His visit is a manifestation of a decades-long relationship between him and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat. The historically Black school is Clyburn's alma mater. Delivering the commencement address, Biden bemoaned Republican opposition to voting rights bills that have stalled in the 50-50 Senate following passage by the Democratic-controlled House, telling his audience that “that other team” has blocked even debate over the measures.
Washington Post

The danger of seeking compromise on voting rights

Rachel Shelden is an associate professor of history at Penn State and director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center. This week, congressional Democrats announced that they would shift their focus from the Build Back Better bill to comprehensive legislation on voting rights. This transition is no doubt prompted by Democrats on the ground, who have called Trump-allied Republicans’ efforts to obtain state political positions and pass restrictive voting laws a “five alarm fire.” But so far Democratic leaders have struggled to convince moderates of the severity of the crisis; instead, senators like Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reiterated their view that any legislation on voting rights should be bipartisan.
Laredo Morning Times

Biden speaks with senators, urges action on voting rights

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden spoke privately with Democratic senators about voting rights on Thursday and later called for quick progress, as the White House plots a path forward on a difficult issue in the face of immense pressure from within the party to produce legislative results. The conversation,which participants...
St. Louis American

Voting rights acts need to move forward

I urge everyone who cares about our democracy, especially our voting rights that used to be protected by the Constitution, to call President Biden and Democratic Senators either opposed to or fence-riding carving out the filibuster that is blocking passage of two critical bills: Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both passed by the U.S. House months ago.
newsandguts.com

Dems Prioritize Voting Rights, But Obstacles Remain

The Biden White House and Democrats in Congress have recently prioritized passing voting rights legislation, according to multiple outlets, but they may lack the party unity to overcome GOP opposition. On Wednesday, Biden told reporters there’s “nothing domestically more important than voting rights.” POLITICO adds:. The White...
wizmnews.com

Federal protections needed for our right to vote

Across the nation, and in Wisconsin, our voting rights are under attack. We have seen multiple attempts, many of them successful, to suppress the rights of voters. Things like limiting opportunities for early voting and adopting burdensome barriers for casting absentee ballots. In Wisconsin, legislators tried to add hurdles for eligible voters to cast their ballots. They approved bills bills to limit absentee voting and restricting local officials’ abilities to administer elections. They even called for the Legislature to take over the administration of elections. Wisely, governor Evers vetoed these measures. But this is happening in a number of states, and that is why 16 governors, including Governor Evers, have sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for federal legislation to protect voting rights and the right of every eligible voter to cast a ballot. Specifically, they are calling on Congress to adopt the Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights advancement Act. Both would help ensure fairness in our elections and fight back against voter suppression efforts. Ensuring every eligible voter has a right to cast a ballot shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It should be an American issue. That is why Congress should approve these bills and ensure that federal law protects the rights of all eligible citizens to vote.
villages-news.com

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A recent letter submitted by Leng Luon sings the praises of the Democrat-sponsored voting rights bill and begs President Biden to get rid of the filibuster. Luon is obviously espousing the left-wing dogma of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. They want to federalize the voting process and take it away from the states where it’s been for over two centuries. They are against voting ID. They are OK with just letting anyone vote and vote often since no ID would be required. They are also for no signature validation required so one could easily vote under several names, even the dead. They are also OK with not updating the voting rolls to purge the dead folks and those who moved. And… they are OK with ballot dumps at the last minute where their minions go ballot harvesting. No, we don’t need or want these kinds of “improvements” Mr. Luon!
Washington Examiner

Delegating a vote steals voters' right to representation

A citizen’s right to vote for a member of Congress is fundamental to our democracy. There is even an entire section of the Department of Justice tasked with ensuring that citizens can choose a member of Congress to represent them. But what if that member of Congress delegates his...
Journal & Sunday Journal

Leaders gather to rally for voting rights bills

CHARLES TOWN — If someone knows how important counting every vote can be, it’s Delegate John Doyle. Down two votes in a primary race on election night in 2000, it looked like Doyle wouldn’t even make it to the general election as he went to bed that night. His luck would change, however, after each vote was tallied, and by the time all was said and done, Doyle came away the victor by a mere three votes.
