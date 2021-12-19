Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-21 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-19 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER STORM TO IMPACT WESTERN KENAI PENINSULA, ANCHORAGE, AND THE MAT-SU VALLEYS MONDAY Snow is expected to develop Monday morning from the Western Kenai Peninsula north to...alerts.weather.gov
