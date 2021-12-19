ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origin of wine lignans

ciencia-e-vinho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor plants, the interaction with their environment is particularly important due to two reasons. First, plants cannot move and escape the adverse conditions and second, they need to have a large surface to catch as much light and nutrients as possible and therefore, the contact of the plant with the environment...

www.ciencia-e-vinho.com

Comments / 0

Western Queens Gazette

Trattoria Ora and Wine Bar

Trattoria Ora and Wine Bar is a gem of a restaurant, tucked away on a quiet, picturesque corner of Astoria Blvd. and 18th Street, where the warm glow from inside and outside this cozy restaurant can be seen from a distance. The rustic, romantic dining room resembles a farmhouse with exposed brick, soft lighting, an inviting bar, and a long, communal table at the rear that seats 10 for family meals and gatherings of friends. An antique mirror and a beautiful clock grace the wall in this beautifully appointed private area.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Best Mulled Wine Recipe

When the weather is cold, it's all about hot drinks. Of course, a mug of hot chocolate is entirely comforting. Creamy chai tea or apple cider will certainly fit the bill as well. But if you want something a bit, ahem, stronger, then we have the perfect answer. Enter: mulled wine.
FOOD & DRINKS
theava.com

AV Wine News

The local wine association forgot to send us the announcement of their Feb. 19-20 Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, but 2022 marks the 15th year of the Big White Wine Weekend featuring the Valley’s “Alsatian and sparkling roots.”. These Alsatian roots are known for being grown in...
BOONVILLE, CA
The Infatuation

Flight Wine + Chocolate

It’s a well-known weekend dilemma—what the heck are you supposed to do in-between lunch and dinner? That’s where Flight comes in. This wine bar combines boozy grape juice and chocolate in a way that will inspire you to book some kind of plane travel ASAP. Tasting reservations are only available Friday through Sunday at either 1pm, 3pm, or 5pm, and involve enthusiastic explanations of each wine and candy from the two owners, David and Kevin. Between the lively interior, bon bons with velvety pudding-like fillings, and copious amounts of Piper Heidsieck Champagne, don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite place to consume wine and chocolate. Grab a box of their phenomenal bark strips, a.k.a. dark chocolate sticks studded with olive oil/salt/black pepper-toasted Rice Krispies for snacking at home.
DRINKS
vegoutmag.com

Vegan Wine Brands for the Holidays

Raise a glass! We’ve got some cheersing to do. We can’t ring out the old and ring in the new with any old glass of chardonnay. That’s not always just a bunch of grapes in your glass of pinot gris. To make sure your bubbly is 100% plant-based, read on for the best vegan wine brands for the holidays!
DRINKS
bohemian.com

Winter Wine—Toast the Season

When it comes to holiday entertaining, the primary questions most hosts face are: what to cook, who to invite and does Uncle Charlie really have to come?. Here in Wine Country, where priorities skew a little more liquid, the No. 1 question is often: what to drink?. In my greener,...
PETALUMA, CA
vinography.com

AI and Wine

Few things have more currency in the technology arena of popular culture than artificial intelligence. From where I sit, a stone’s throw from Silicon Valley and fully immersed in that industry’s reality-distortion field, AI is simply the hottest thing going. It’s what venture capitalists want to fund. It’s what start-up entrepreneurs want to build upon. And it’s what everyone wants to believe in. Even the wine industry.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckscountyherald.com

Ernest Valtri: On Wine and wine rituals

I love the rituals for buying, storing, selecting, transporting, and drinking a really deserving bottle of wine. Today, let’s consider the preparation part. Whether home or dining out, a day or two beforehand I stand up the bottle, which has been lying on its side, sometimes for a long time. This allows sediment that may have formed to fall to the bottom of the bottle.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Pét-Nat

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
pasowine.com

2021 Wine Awards – Winter

The Community Wine Awards recognize individuals and organizations that make Paso Robles Wine Country a better place to live and work. For the third year in a row, we called for nominations for our Wine Awards from the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership, and the awards are voted on by their peers. It is exciting to announce the recipients of the 2021 Vineyard Worker, Cellar Master, and Environmental Steward awards.
PASO ROBLES, CA
12tomatoes.com

Can You Freeze Wine?

I believe it was Ernest Hemingway who said, “Wine is one of the most civilized things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection.” I have to agree with him. Wine is a great libation...
DRINKS
klbjfm.com

Wine Time!

For our last show of the year, we had wine guy Tim Flynn back on for a tasting of some bubbly. Tim educated us on sparkling wine versus Champagne, the different types of caviar and generally classed up the show. Hit him up for tastings at wineguyflynn@gmail.com or check out his website at www.anforawines.com.
DRINKS
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

December is the month for sparkling wine

’Tis the season to be bubbly. December is the hottest month for sparkling wine. Festive, fun, special. People who don’t drink wine, drink sparkling as we endure the darkest days of winter and toast the dawn of a new year. Champagne — bubbly from the Champagne region of northern...
DRINKS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wypr.org

White wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60. Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite. Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills '19 *** $$. (Minimal oak, maximum class, textbook California chard) Let Tourelles de la Crée, Montagny 1er...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Holiday Season Wines

A range of exclusive wines are being launched at Walmart to provide consumers with a number of competitively priced options to choose this holiday season to serve guests. The wines include the Lionne Royale Champagne that is reported to have a premium, high-quality flavor that is comparable to other varieties on the market that cost nearly twice as much. The lineup also has two Astra Bella options including Astra Bella Black and Astra Bella Rosso, which priced at $10.98 and $8.98, respectively.
DRINKS
beverlypress.com

A wonderful evening of wine at Ospero

At the Pendry West Hollywood, diners enjoy views of the Los Angeles skyline, including striking scenes of downtown and Sunset Boulevard. At the more casual European-style café, Ospero, diners soak in the lights and sounds of a bustling L.A. I began the evening with a flute of sparkling wine on the terrace, and the effervescent drink complemented the twinkling view.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXAN

How To Gift Great Wine With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about how not to get overwhelmed in the wine aisle when considering gifts this Christmas. If you’re looking for an easy (but thoughtful) idea, try Aviary’s holiday wine packs! Check out some of the wines in the pack of 5:
DRINKS

