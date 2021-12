Mac Jones is the runaway favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. At DraftKings Jones is currently listed at -700 — that means to win $100, you’d need a bet $700 — but despite the unrivaled success he’s having compared to his peers, the Patriots quarterback still thinks he has more to offer. Jones was tough on himself after New England’s seven-game winning streak was snapped in Indianapolis, and on Wednesday afternoon he said there’s still plenty of room for growth.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO