ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Writing Image Comics’ Home with Julio Anta | The Writer Experience #160

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest episode of The Writer Experience…. In this episode of The Writer Experience, Court and Harry are joined by Julio Anta, a writer based in New York City....

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Legends of the Dark Knight #8

Legends of the Dark Knight #8 is out this Tuesday, and we have the official preview for you below courtesy of DC Comics…. In “The Ghost and the Knight,” rising-star creative team Che Grayson and Belen Ortega have Batman chasing down the Ghost Dogs, a group of thieves plaguing Gotham City, and he’ll have to face down their leader: the glorious Ghost!
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix developing TV adaptation of action western comic The Hated

Netflix has snapped up the rights to David F. Walker’s action western comic book The Hated for a live-action TV adaptation, which is being developed by Emmy-nominated writer and executive producer Michael Starrbury (When They See Us, Colin in Black & White). The Hated is described as “a female-driven...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man writer Dan Slott to make Doctor Who debut with Tenth Doctor adventure

Titan Comics has announced that Eisner Award-Winning writer Dan Slott (Spider-Man) is set to make his Doctor Who debut in 2022 with the first of three annual one-shot comics, beginning with an adventure featuring the Tenth Doctor and companion Martha Jones. “One of the worst secrets in comics is that...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Comics#Comic Book Series#New York City#Cuban#Colombian#Middle Grade#Home#Frontera#Harperalley#Si Se Puede#Ten Speed Press#Soundcloud
MovieMaker

Jockey Writers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar on What Goes Into a Healthy Writing Partnership

Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley are screenwriting partners who have worked together for 10 years. Their first feature was Transpecos, a border thriller starring Clifton Collins Jr., which Kwedar directed. Now Bentley steps into the director’s chair for Jockey, about an aging jockey (Collins) who mentors a young racer (Moises Arias). Bentley’s father was a jockey when he was young, and at his funeral, Bentley saw a window into a world he hadn’t seen explored in other racing movies. In this feature, Bentley and Kwedar chat about what goes into a healthy co-writing partnership.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

Image Comics First Look: Slumber #1

In Slumber, readers meet Stetson—a nightmare hunter and a dream detective. She runs a shoddy back-alley business where she helps clients sleep at night by entering their dreams and killing their nightmares. But Stetson’s past comes back to haunt her when she tracks down a literal living nightmare—a serial killer that murders people in their sleep.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
flickeringmyth.com

Giveaway – Win The Jack in the Box: Awakening

A killer clown is on the rampage in knockout chiller THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING, released on DVD & Digital 3rd January 2022. To celebrate we are giving away a DVD!. Move over Pennywise – creepy clown The Jack’s back, and this time he’s here to slay – in the sequel to the 2019 horror favourite The Jack in the Box. This time round The Jack makes a dreadful deal with a dying woman to ensure he gets his six victims.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel to celebrate the historic debut of Spider-Man with Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus

Coinciding with 60th anniversary of the web-slinger’s historic first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, Marvel has announced that the Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus will hit stores in June 1962. Along with the first appearance of the webslinger, the omnibus also features:. Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel to pit the Eternals against the Avengers in March

Marvel has announced that writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić is set to pit the Eternals against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes beginning in Eternals #10 this coming March. Over the last year, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić have revolutionized the Eternals mythology in their acclaimed run...
COMICS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy