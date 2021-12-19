Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Totteneham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO