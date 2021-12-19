Karen Grassle Says Michael Landon Kissed Her Passionately On Set For One Reason

Michael Landon and Karen Grassle played a loving couple on Little House on the Prairie, but they weren’t often happy with each other off the set. Michael was not only an actor on the show but the director and producer of the series. So, when Karen asked for a raise and Michael said no, things got a little awkward.

In her new book, Karen recalls how she asked for a higher salary. Not long after that, Michael kissed her passionately during a scene where their characters would often just share a sweet peck. She thought he was trying to put the moves on her to make her forget about their dispute. It didn’t work!

Michael Landon tried to smooth things over with Karen Grassle with a passionate kiss

Karen Grassle and Michael Landon kissing on ‘Little House’ / NBC

She revealed, “One day, out in the field, just as we were finishing a scene, and I was high-tailing it to an afternoon talk show, his usual peck to Caroline became a lengthy and deeply felt kiss. Really? You’d really try that?” Years after working together, Karen has said that he was not as wholesome in real life as he was portrayed on the show.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Karen Grassle, Michael Landon, Season 2, 1974-1983 / Everett Collection

She continued that when the kiss didn’t smooth things over, he became cold to her. Karen believes that her asking for a raise threatened Michael’s sense of control on the show. She added, “The livelihoods of more than one hundred people depended on his success, so dealing with a stubborn leading lady must have been not just annoying but threatening to his whole scrupulously built construct.”

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, 1974-83 / Everett Collection

If you’re interested, click here to purchase on Amazon to get all of her behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of Little House on the Prairie.

