CHRISTMAS DAY: For those wishing on having a white Christmas, I have bad news for you. Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures, as afternoon highs will be close to breaking records for the day. We’ll also have to watch those outdoor decorations as it will be breezy with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph out of the southwest. Highs will top out in the lower 70s in the north to the upper 70s in the south.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO