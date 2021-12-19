ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online exhibition features works from Detroit-area artists

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts is presenting the 13th Annual Community Group Exhibition that features more than 150 pieces of artwork from about 80 artists.

The DIA says the show can be viewed online through Jan. 2. Seven community groups in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties participated in this year’s program.

The online show includes images of the artists at work, as well as audio and video, which allows viewers to see and hear the artists describing their work, motivations and intent in their own words.

The DIA’s Community Group Program has partnered with human service agencies in the Detroit area for more than 20 years.

