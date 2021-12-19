Oxford Presents Christmas Movie Festival at OPAC
The Oxford Performing Arts Center is proud to present its annual Christmas Movie Festival for the eighth year in a row!
The festival will feature four Christmas movies with FREE admission. In lieu of admission, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items which will be provided directly to local charitable organizations.
Concessions will be available before every showing!
OPAC will present a captioned showing of each film. For more details, please review the schedule of showings below.
Monday, December 20, 2021
It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)
4:30 pm (captioned)
7:00 pm
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
starring Jim Carrey
4:30 pm (captioned)
7:00 pm
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Elf (PG)
4:30 pm (captioned)
7:00 pm
Friday, December 24, 2021
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
4:30 pm (captioned)
7:00 pm
