Oxford Presents Christmas Movie Festival at OPAC

The Oxford Performing Arts Center is proud to present its annual Christmas Movie Festival for the eighth year in a row!

The festival will feature four Christmas movies with FREE admission. In lieu of admission, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items which will be provided directly to local charitable organizations.

Concessions will be available before every showing!

OPAC will present a captioned showing of each film. For more details, please review the schedule of showings below.

Monday, December 20, 2021

It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)

4:30 pm (captioned)

7:00 pm

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

starring Jim Carrey

4:30 pm (captioned)

7:00 pm

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Elf (PG)

4:30 pm (captioned)

7:00 pm

Friday, December 24, 2021

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

4:30 pm (captioned)

7:00 pm

