ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss crime legislation, this week’s top stories

WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOfQO_0dR2mP5700

INDIANAPOLIS – What do our panel of Indiana political experts think about recent discussions at the Statehouse to combat rising crime? How do they see the vaccine mandate debate playing out in the upcoming legislative session?

In the video above, panelists Lara Beck, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston, and Jim Merritt discuss the week in politics, including efforts to combat crime and the latest from Indiana’s battle over employer vaccine mandates.

And in the video below, our panel shares their winners and losers for the week.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts and Stitcher .

Join us again next week – throughout football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Shooting near Oxford Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting occurred at Robinwood Drive around 8:00 p.m. Dispatch could not confirm if there were any injuries at this time. Wane 15 is continuing to learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Brothers give back through bracelet business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cory and Milo Buwalda are not only brothers, they’re business partners. They make colorful, stretchy, bracelets and part of every sale also helps other kids. Boys Bracelet Business was created in April 2020 after the boys got a bracelet-making kit for Easter. “And we decided to make a business out […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Merritt
WANE 15

Father-son referee duo cherish the chance to officiate together

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The holiday season is a time to spend with loved ones, but for Joe and Mike Johnson – family time starts on the basketball court. For this referee duo from Fort Wayne, officiating started out as just a hobby, but over the years it’s turned to a passion and a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hoosiers head into holiday break after dominant win against NKU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first three shots, scored 21 points with three dunks and zero turnovers as Indiana cruised to a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky. Jackson-Davis was 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana (10-2), which is 9-0 at […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Google Podcasts#Focus Podcast#Statehouse#Cbs4#Nexstar#Weht#Wtwo
WANE 15

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

UPDATE (1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to what […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
WANE 15

Eastside sweeps throwback doubleheader at the Old Gym

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s annual night of nostalgia at the Old Gym in Butler ended with both the boys and girls Blazer squads pulling out wins over Heritage to headline hoops before the holidays on Thursday night. The Blazers boys’ team remained undefeated moving to 9-0 (best start in school history) with a 55-42 […]
BUTLER, IN
WANE 15

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy