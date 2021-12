Georgia is the first state in the nation to want to cut ties with the Affordable Healthcare Act’s enrollment platform, Healthcare.gov. On Tuesday, Andy Miller, editor and CEO of Georgia Health News and the interim southern bureau editor for Kaiser Health News, talked with “Closer Look” host Rose Scott about why Gov. Brian Kemp is in support of doing away with the website, despite an increase in enrollment numbers, and pushing for Georgian’s to shop for “Obamacare” insurance through private agents.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO