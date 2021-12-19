ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Volunteers prep more than 15K holiday meals for veterans, families in need in Newport Beach

By Megan Telles
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyJpl_0dR2leKv00

Volunteers in Newport Beach boxed up more than 15,000 holiday meals on Sunday for veterans and families in need as part of the Noble Viking Charities of Orange County’s Big Give Fundraiser event.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 19, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Santa’s helpers: Marines on snowmobiles deliver toys to kids in remote parts of Alaska

Marines on snowmobiles helped Santa this month while delivering toys to boys and girls in Alaska’s Arctic. Marines flew to Kotzebue, which is 549 miles (884 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage and 26 miles (42 kilometers) above the Arctic Circle, on a KC-130 operated by the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 based in Okinawa, Japan. […]
KTLA

26-year-old orangutan dies at San Diego Zoo

Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, died on Wednesday. He was 26. The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness, the zoo said, but collapsed and was unable to be […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

SoCal to see more rain Christmas Day and beyond

Southern California residents got a brief Christmas Eve reprieve from a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding, snarled traffic and prompted evacuations in some burn areas around the region. The rain gave way to mostly sunny skies in the Los Angeles area early Friday, with scattered showers expected around the area through the afternoon. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Newport Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Sports
Newport Beach, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Antisemitic stickers placed throughout Manhattan Beach; police investigating

Manhattan Beach police are investigating after antisemitic stickers were placed throughout the city, authorities said Thursday. After getting calls about the stickers, officers responded to different locations in the city and found stickers “containing hate speech related to the Jewish community,” the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a statement. Officers, with help from city […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 New Hampshire brothers have been regifting same hard candy for over 30 years

 Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

2 dead in submerged car in San Francisco

Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who had climbed atop a vehicle at a flooded underpass. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID cases amid omicron surge

Los Angeles County on Friday reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread throughout California. The county reported 9,988 new cases Friday, 8,633 on Thursday and 6,509 the day before. Those numbers represent major, successive increases from the week before, when L.A. County’s daily case rates hovered closer to 2,000 cases. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California will expand COVID testing site hours, send kits to students

Faced with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state officials unveiled plans Wednesday to provide rapid coronavirus tests for students in K-12 public schools and expand hours at busy screening sites. Those efforts, along with a previously announced requirement that healthcare workers must receive a vaccine booster, are the latest steps aimed at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KTLA

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
KTLA

Omicron evident in up to 70% of COVID cases in parts of California

The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays, California health officials said Thursday. Omicron has quickly become the most common form of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all cases, federal officials said in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Wave of storms brings flood threats, snow for Christmas

Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. The new storms, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

4 arrested in Chino Hills for participating in organized shoplifting ring: Police

Four alleged shoplifters were arrested in Chino Hills Tuesday after stealing from multiple stores at The Shoppes, according to the Chino Hills Police Department. The four people who were arrested — 18-year-old Jessika Jones of Los Angeles, 28-year-old Tiana Charles of Inglewood, 27-year-old Takana Cass of Los Angeles and 19-year-old Raymonie Colquicc of McDonough, Georgia […]
CHINO HILLS, CA
KTLA

NORAD tracks Santa live on Christmas Eve; how to watch

Santa Claus is coming to town — and you can find out when he’ll be traveling to your area this Christmas Eve and watch him live, thanks as always to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children (and adults) to follow Saint Nick as he delivers presents around the world and […]
POLITICS
KTLA

KTLA

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy