Volunteers prep more than 15K holiday meals for veterans, families in need in Newport Beach
Volunteers in Newport Beach boxed up more than 15,000 holiday meals on Sunday for veterans and families in need as part of the Noble Viking Charities of Orange County’s Big Give Fundraiser event.
