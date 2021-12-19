ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shocking no one, Facebook/Meta earns title of the worst company of the year

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho would have thought that changing a name would shift how people see a company? Unfortunately, if that was the case for Facebook, it didn’t work out, as an audience survey found that Meta is the worst company of the year. As it does every year, Yahoo! Finance...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 20

Thomas Smith
3d ago

Fakebook the Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda headed by Mark Joseph Goebbels Zuckerberg.

Reply
3
Everyoneevolve
5d ago

2 years without FB & I think I’m actually smarter for it . 🤔

Reply(1)
8
