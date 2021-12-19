Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.

It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur .

That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced spells without games here. There was also the officiating, particularly after the England captain wasn’t sent off but the Scottish captain was.

The oddity will be that both sides can claim justice was done and that they were the victims of injustice.

At the very least, supporters also got the brilliant match that it felt like the game deserved, especially amid a spell when there are renewed arguments over whether the sport should be suspended for a time.

