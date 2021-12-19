ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Pedestrian killed in Hillsborough hit-and-run

By Lauren Peace
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4723UX_0dR2lCoh00
Police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Police are searching for the driver of what they believe to be a white Hyundai Sonata, following a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene. The victim was reported to be an adult male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Car from fatal Tampa hit and run found abandoned in parking lot

TAMPA — A car involved in a fatal hit and run on Hillsborough Avenue over the weekend was found abandoned Tuesday at a nearby Mcdonald’s, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, was killed while crossing or walking along Hillsborough Avenue near the road’s intersection with Benjamin Road.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Florida Highway Patrol#Crime Stoppers#Hyundai#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit and killed in Anderson Co. on Thursday

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by two vehicles in Anderson County. McCown identified the victim as 69-year-old Janis Lois Heard from Anderson, South Carolina. According to McCown, Heard is homeless, and her immediate family members are in Michigan. Heard died from multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, according to McCown.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck and killed on Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one person. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Dec. 19 on Ferdon Boulevard near Goodwin Avenue in Crestview. Officers have confirmed that the person struck has died from their injuries. WKRG News 5 will update […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Kitsap Sun

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Bay Street in Port Orchard

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening in Port Orchard in the 1600 block of Bay Street, near the Blue Goose Tavern, according to Port Orchard police. The female was hit and killed by a car at about 6:15 p.m. Multiple calls were made to 911, and the driver was on the scene when police responded, according to Port Orchard Police Chief Matt Brown.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday night in Renton. According to the Renton Police Department officers were called around 7:00 p.m. to NE 12th St. and Sunset Blvd. NE. Police said a pedestrian in a crosswalk died after being hit by a vehicle...
RENTON, WA
Bring Me The News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday night in St. Paul. According to St. Paul police, a hit-and-run crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Street East and White Bear Avenue. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was transported by medics to Regions Hospital, where she died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy