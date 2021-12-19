Pedestrian killed in Hillsborough hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Police are searching for the driver of what they believe to be a white Hyundai Sonata, following a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol release.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene. The victim was reported to be an adult male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.