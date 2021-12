It’s great to see the X-T30 II continue, even if it is just a tiny refresh. Fujifilm’s pint-sized retro camera doesn’t just look cool but works well too, with old-school shutter speed and aperture dials (many but not all lenses) replacing a regular mode dial. The lack of in-body stabilization is a shame, however, and the positioning of the Q button on the thumb grip is maddening! The images, however, are terrific.

