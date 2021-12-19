Liz Cheney Once Again Lies About Trump And His Role On Jan. 6

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at this point has earned the moniker Republican in Name Only.

The Wyoming lawmaker, and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been censured by Republicans in her home state for joining Democrats in impeaching former President Donald Trump. Her fellow Republicans in the House ousted her from the party’s No. 3 job this year for siding with Democrats in continuing to criticize Trump.

Last week a prominent group of conservative activists urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to boot Cheney from the party for her agreeing to serve with Democrats on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Cheney, though, has shown she can behave like the Democrats she’s warmed up to.

The conservative website The Federalist noted on Friday that Cheney blatantly lied about how long it took Trump to respond to the violence happening at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cheney, who accepted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appointment as vice chairwoman to the Jan. 6 committee, claimed Trump took more than three hours to address the situation at the Capitol.

“The violence was evident to all — it was covered in real time by almost every news channel,” said Cheney. “But, for 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act when action by our president was required, indeed essential, and compelled by his oath to our Constitution.”

As The Federalist noted, timelines compiled by The New York Times and The Washington Post, when matched up with social media posts, revealed that Trump’s real response time was about 25 minutes.

The Federalist pointed out that Trump finished his speech that day at 1:10 p.m., during which he talked about heading to the Capitol “peacefully.” At that point, the unrest at the Capitol gate had been occurring for about 20 minutes.

Trump’s more direct appeal to end the violence occurred around 2:38 p.m., when he tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” That was about 25 minutes after the Capitol fence was breached.

About 30 minutes later, he issued another message: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

An hour after that Trump issued a video on Twitter, saying:

“I know your pain, I know your hurt, we had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now.

“We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.

“It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.

“So go home. We love you, you’re very special.

“You see what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil, I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.”

The irony of that is that, as The Federalist pointed out on Jan. 6, Twitter “barred users from liking, replying to, or even retweeting President Donald Trump’s video calling for peace after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.”

Returning to last week, The Federalist said Cheney did not explain how she came up with the bogus 187-minute timeline and would not respond to a comment asking her to do so.

The outlet also noted that Cheney has spread lies about Trump before, such as the lie that the Russians had paid Taliban militants a bounty for killing U.S. troops, which Trump supposedly did nothing to stop.

Last week, Cheney also said or did nothing after it was revealed that Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who spent three years lying about Trump’s alleged collusion with Russian operatives in 2016, used doctored tweets that misled the public about comments made by Trump’s staff about the riot.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.