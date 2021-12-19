ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Wolves Hunted Directly North of Yellowstone National Park This Winter

By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping there hasn’t begun yet. The numbers from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have some worrying about how the state’s wolf trapping season will impact populations in Yellowstone. Several...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

