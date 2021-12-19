Hundreds of Republic Services sanitation workers strike over contract negotiations

Los Angeles County is a cultural melting pot. Everything from Koreatown to Chinatown to Little Ethiopia to Little Armenia may be found here. You can experience and appreciate the diversity and differences that make us all unique since there are so many diverse and lively cultures in one country. Aside from culture, living circumstances and costs vary greatly; you can easily make mistakes when picking a place to live in, and you will have to live with that mistake for a long time, if not your entire life. This article focuses on one of the most affordable and safe cities to reside in Los Angeles County, CA, according to a study conducted by Absolute Bail Bonds.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO