Hundreds of Republic Services sanitation workers strike over contract negotiations

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 250 San Diego sanitation workers from Republic...

www.kusi.com

Michael Nichols
5d ago

From what I have heard is that Republic offered a 3% pay-hike. Compared to 7% running inflation. What a slap in the face. This is the reason why we are seeing a rise in Unionization. Good luck to the workers. I hope they get the pay raise they need and deserve.

Axios

Striking Kellogg's workers to return to work after ratifying tentative contract

Unionized Kellogg's workers in four states voted to ratify a new contract Tuesday, ending a strike at the U.S. cereal company that has gone on since October. Why it matters: The new, five-year contract covers about 1,400 workers at unionized plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. It includes a "clear path" to full-time employment and top-tier wages, per a release.
CBS 8

Sanitation workers on strike throughout San Diego area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sanitation workers in Clairemont Mesa and Chula Vista have stopped negotiating with their company and are now officially on strike. Union members hit the picket line late Friday and said they’ll continue picketing around the clock. Their job is to pick up the trash,...
CBS LA

Hundreds Of LAX Food Workers To Hold Strike Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Los Angeles International Airport food workers who are in the middle of union contract negotiations are expected to hold an all-day strike Wednesday. Travelers gather in the international terminal at LAX on Dec. 21, 2021.(Getty Images) The workers, members of Unite Here Local 11, are expected to hold a strike in Terminal 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are striking against airport concessions giant HMS Host. The union says many of their long-term workers have not received a raise for more than three years as a result of a long-term labor dispute. On Monday, according to the union, workers in the American Airlines Admirals lounge overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. The food workers are also planning to stage a walkout at some point. Unite Here Local 11 represents about 32,000 hospitality workers in hotels, restaurants and airports in Southern California and Arizona.
The Press

TEAMSTERS END REPUBLIC SERVICES STRIKE IN ORANGE COUNTY, NEW STRIKE BEGINS FOR MORE THAN 250 REPUBLIC WORKERS IN SAN DIEGO

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 450 sanitation workers at Republic Services' waste hauling yards in Anaheim and Huntington Beach, Calif. – members of Teamsters Local 396 – ratified new collective bargaining agreements today after striking for seven days to protest Republic's violations of federal labor laws that protect workers' rights. The company's illegal behavior included making unilateral changes without bargaining and threatening to retaliate against employees who participated in union activity.
beckershospitalreview.com

After 2 strikes, hundreds of Sutter Health employees approve new contract

More than 350 healthcare workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, Calif., have approved a new contract after going on strike twice earlier this year over concerns about staffing and working conditions, according to the union that represents them. Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare West, which represents the workers,...
healthcaredive.com

Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract agreement after narrowly avoiding strike

More than 50,000 union workers for Kaiser Permanente have voted to ratify a four-year contract after months of contentious negotiations and narrowly averting a major strike. The deal, which secures across-the-board wage increases through 2025 and new safe staffing language, will affect employees in 22 unions that fall under the umbrella of the Alliance of Health Care Unions. AHCU took the lead on bargaining.
erienewsnow.com

Warren General Hospital Healthcare Workers Ratify New Contract, Avert Strike

In Warren, more than 100 frontline healthcare workers at Warren General Hospital avert a strike and reach a new contract deal. Wednesday, the 114 nurses and healthcare professionals at the hospital overwhelming ratified an agreement, one they say addresses their concerns over staffing levels, which they said heightened the risk of their patients.
WARREN, PA
