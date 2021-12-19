Hundreds of Republic Services sanitation workers strike over contract negotiations
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 250 San Diego sanitation workers from Republic...www.kusi.com
From what I have heard is that Republic offered a 3% pay-hike. Compared to 7% running inflation. What a slap in the face. This is the reason why we are seeing a rise in Unionization. Good luck to the workers. I hope they get the pay raise they need and deserve.
