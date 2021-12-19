ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci: We did not anticipate the ‘extent of mutations’ with Omicron

By Jackie Salo
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday tried to downplay last week’s comments by Vice President Kamala Harris that the White House never saw Omicron “coming,” insisting the Biden administration was only blindsided by the “extent of the mutations” of the virus strain.

Fauci, asked about Harris’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union,” responded. “We definitely saw variants coming.

“I think what was referred [to by Harris as] to what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations and the amino-acid substitutions and Omicron, which is really unprecedented,” Fauci told anchor Jake Tapper.

Harris told the Los Angeles Times in an interview Friday, “We didn’t see Delta coming.

“I think most scientists did not – upon whose advice and direction we have relied – didn’t see Delta coming. We didn’t see Omicron coming,” she added. “And that’s the nature of what this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

While there is widespread fear that new variants may be more deadly and resistant to vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s a chance that “things turn out better than expected.”

Fauci said Sunday that the administration was “anticipating that there were going to be variants because we have so many viruses, so much replication going on in the community.

“If you give a virus enough opportunity to replicate, you know, it’s going to ultimately mutate, and sometimes those mutations wind up being a new variant, and that’s exactly what happened with Delta, and certainly that’s what happened with Omicron,” he said.

Still, Fauci acknowledged that scientists were less prepared for the form that Omicron would take.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Biden administration expected COVID-19 to mutate, but did not expect the extent of those mutations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that Omicron has 50 mutations from the original coronavirus.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” Fauci said.

He noted that Omicron has 50 mutations from the original coronavirus, mostly in the spike protein, the part of the virus that binds to cells.

“To me, that’s really quite unprecedented, so that’s something you would not have anticipated,” Fauci said.

As the administration attempts to tackle the Omicron variant, Fauci said rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will need to be more widely available.

“We really need to flood the system with testing. We need to have tests available for anyone who wants them, particularly more in a situation right now when people are going to be gathering,” Fauci said of the holiday season.

“Even though they are vaccinated and boosted, they may want to go that extra step that extra mile,” he said of such groups as families and holiday party-goers.

